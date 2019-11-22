Police investigating crash involving school bus in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported crash involving a school bus in West Bridgewater.

The crash between a pickup truck and the bus, which was carrying students from Rose L. MacDonald School occurred in the area of Route 106 and Route 28 about 12:30 p.m., police said.

School officials say there were no reported injuries.

The parents of the children involved were contacted and are now picking their children up.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)