Police investigating crash involving school bus with students on board in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving a school bus with students on board in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash between a school bus and a car on Geneva Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Six students were on board the bus, which was heading to Joseph Lee K-8 School, but there were no immediate injuries, according to Boston Public Schools.

A school nurse will be monitoring the students throughout the day and parents have been notified, school officials added.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, Boston police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

