BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a trash truck in South Boston early Monday morning that left power lines on top of the vehicle.

The incident on Baxter Street left the driver temporarily trapped inside the truck.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

