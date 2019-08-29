Police investigating crash involving Xfinity truck, SUV in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving an Xfinity truck and an SUV in Lynn that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of South and Summer streets around 11:30 a.m. found an SUV on its side, pinned between a utility pole and the truck.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the SUV tilted off the ground and resting on the hood of the truck.

Crews pulled the 19-year-old driver out of the SUV and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Live wires in the roadway were cleaned up after the crash.

The driver of the van was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

