Police investigating crash on Cape Cod that left driver trapped in wrecked vehicle

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash on Cape Cod that left a driver trapped inside their wrecked vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the Cranberry Highway in Bourne near Canal Cafe found live wires draped all over a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, had to be extricated from the wreckage, police said. They were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash knocked out power to some residents and businesses in the area. The highway was closed in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

No additional details were available.

