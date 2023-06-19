LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on Route 190 in Lancaster early Monday morning that left the motorcycle rider dead.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 1:30 a.m. determined the 25-year-old man from Princeton who was on the motorcycle had been killed in the crash, according to state police. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.

