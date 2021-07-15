WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured and a 32-year-old woman sustained minor injuries in a violent rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 93 in Wilmington on Thursday evening, state police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway found a 2001 BMW 325 Wagon that had hit a guard rail and flipped into oncoming traffic, according to state police.

A medical helicopter that landed on the highway flew the 3-year-old, who was ejected from the vehicle, to a Boston hospital. The woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was driving the BMW southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered to its left, hit the guard rail, and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof in the left northbound lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE 3 – Child crash victim being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Adult victim, a female, being transported by ground ambulance also to a Boston hospital. https://t.co/hMXXgOcylx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021

