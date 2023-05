LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Lynnfield late Tuesday night that left a pickup truck teetering on a jersey barrier.

Crews could be seen working to remove the vehicle from Route 1 around midnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)