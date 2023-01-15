ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police temporarily closed a stretch of Route 6A in Orleans on Sunday after a violent crash overnight.

In a post on Facebook, Orleans police shared a picture of a pickup truck that had slammed into a utility pole.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes until the area is cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.

