ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police temporarily closed a stretch of Route 6A in Orleans on Sunday after a violent crash overnight.

In a post on Facebook, Orleans police shared a picture of a pickup truck that had slammed into a utility pole.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes until the area is cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox