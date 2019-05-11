Police investigating crash that injured 2 Yarmouth officers

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers were hospitalized following a crash involving a cruiser in Yarmouth late Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on South Shore Drive about 10:30 p.m. found the two officers suffering from minor injuries, according to Yarmouth police.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

