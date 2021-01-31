Police investigating crash that knocked over ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and another car in Boston Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash at Western Avenue and Leo M. Birmingham Parkway at 1 p.m. found an ambulance had been traveling with lights and siren on when it collided with another car in the intersection, police said.

The ambulance had no patients but three EMTs were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One of the occupants of the other car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the other was treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

