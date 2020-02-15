Police investigating crash that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Bourne

Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured early Saturday morning in Beverly.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. found a Mercedes sedan fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The car struck a stone wall in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School after veering off Sandwich Road while heading west, according to police.

Officers pried open the driver’s door to pull operator who was trapped inside from the vehicle, police said.

A fire extinguisher was used to knock down the flames, police said.

A passenger was also extricated from inside the vehicle, police said.

Both the male operator, a 22-year-old, and his male passenger, a 28-year-old, were treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals.

The operator later died from his injuries, according to police.

The passenger is in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

