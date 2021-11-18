WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a crash left one person dead and another seriously injured in Weymouth early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-car crash on Route 3 northbound in Weymouth just after 2 a.m. found two people trapped inside a car that had gone into the woodline, according to state police.

One of the occupants suffered a fatal injury and the second was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

Two lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

No additional information has been released.

