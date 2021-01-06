SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a crash that resulted in a downed pole landing on top of an overturned vehicle in Saugus on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 129 between Walnut Street and Montrose Avenue around 7:15 a.m. found a vehicle rolled over with a downed pole resting on top of it.

A portion of Route 129 has been shut down as an investigation gets underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

