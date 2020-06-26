Police investigating crash that left one dead in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Friday morning in Randolph, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash on the Route 93 ramp in Randolph around 11:35 a.m. found the driver of a motorcycle dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim, identified as a 48-year-old Walpole man, was merging from the Route 93 Northbound ramp to Route 24 Southbound when he collided with a 2012 Acura, according to police.

The victim was thrown from his 2016 Harley Davidson and died as a result of his injuries sustained from the crash, police said.

The driver of the Acura was unharmed.

