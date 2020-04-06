Police investigating crash with life-threatening injury in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash in Andover that left at least one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound prior to Exit 41 around 10:45 p.m. Monday found at least on motorist with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

