MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Middleboro on Thursday that resulted in serious injuries, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Route 28 north at Tispaquin Street, according to MassDOT.

The north and southbound lanes are currently closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

