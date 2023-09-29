WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth on Friday morning that resulted in serious injuries and lengthy delays for commuters.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash on the southbound side of the highway just after 5 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation in a message on X said the two left lanes on Route 3 South were closed as of around 6:30 p.m. Lanes had reopened and the scene had cleared as of around 8:30 a.m., according to MassDOT.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

