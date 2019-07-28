Police investigating dangerous crash in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Saugus are investigating a dangerous crash in Saugus Sunday night.

Police responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on route 107 found a car in a ditch.

Police say towing companies were called to crane the vehicle back to the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

