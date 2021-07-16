DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Danvers on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Andover Street and MacArthur Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had collided with a motorcycle, according to the Danvers Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not cited the driver.

State police are assisting Danvers police with the investigation.

