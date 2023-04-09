LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a daylight shooting on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of the roadway. Two vehicles were seen being town away from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

