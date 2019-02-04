Police investigating daylight shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Monday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 181 North Hampton St. about 12:35 p.m., according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

