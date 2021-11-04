BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one person was injured in a shooting near an MBTA station in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Washington Street near Nubian Station just after 1:30 p.m. found a shooting victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers with flashing lights and officers roping off the area with crime scene tape.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details available.

