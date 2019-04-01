Police investigating daylight stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a daylight stabbing in Dorchester that has left at least one person injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road on Monday morning found a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police have not commented on the victim’s condition.

The intersection will remain closed to traffic as detectives search the scene for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

NOW: @bostonpolice are on scene at a stabbing on Blue Hill Ave. & Columbia Road in Dorchester. The intersection is closed right now.

