MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another person was taken to a hospital Thursday after a crash in Malden involving a motorized scooter and another vehicle.

The Malden Police Department asked the public just before 4 p.m. to avoid the intersection of Broadway and Eastern Avenue while an investigation into the crash got underway.

On scene, a scooter could be seen stuck completely underneath a Jeep Wrangler vehicle.

In an update, authorities said both the person who died and the person who was taken to the hospital were riding the scooter at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Initially closed after the crash, the area around the crash site had reopened as of around 6 p.m.

This crash happened close to the popular Northern Strand Community Trail where several people told 7NEWS it often feels dangerous to cross the street despite city efforts to slow down traffic.

Thursday’s crash remained under investigation as of 6 p.m.

