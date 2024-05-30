MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Manchester that occurred Wednesday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers say a truck and a motorcycle collided near Union and Willow Streets.

The 68-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle died; the 16-year-old truck driver was not hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

