Police investigating deadly crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Mashpee on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to call for a loud crash and flashing lights on Mashpee Neck Road just before 9:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

