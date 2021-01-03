Police investigating deadly crash in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Willow Street around midnight found a heavily damaged 2011 Toyota Rav4 that had rolled over before striking a utility pole, police said.

The driver, Danielle Wilson, 36, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham, New Hampshire police at 603-635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)