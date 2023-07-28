TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Friday after a deadly crash involving a moped and an SUV in Taunton on Friday, police said.

Taunton police, in a statement, said officers responded to the area of Bay Street and I-495 for reports of a crash around 6:30 a.m.

A state police spokesperson said troopers also responded and closed the off-ramp from I-495 to Bay Street.

On scene, Taunton police said officers found the moped and the SUV had collided near the off-ramp.

The moped rider, described as a 60-year-old Taunton man was flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to police. The SUV’s driver, described as a 47-year-old Carver, did not report any injuries.

State police confirmed the crash was fatal around 8:30 a.m.

The Taunton Police Department said it was actively investigating the crash as of Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox