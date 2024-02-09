MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent head-on crash involving a delivery truck in Middleboro on Friday afternoon that left a woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Wareham Street around 1:30 p.m. found a UPS truck and an SUV that had crashed head-on and caught fire, according to joint statement issued by the Middleboro police and fire departments.

The driver of the delivery truck was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

@MassStatePolice @MiddleboroughPD are currently responding to a fatal two motor vehicle crash at 397 Wareham Street in Middleboro that left a woman dead. Investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 9, 2024

