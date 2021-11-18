BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a deadly crash on Interstate 93 southbound in Boston early Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at exit 14 around 3 a.m., where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to state police.

State police temporarily shut down all southbound lanes on the highway at exit 14 but the lanes have since reopened.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE-One victim determined deceased on scene, a second victim transported to a hospital. Scene cleared and all lanes have been reopened. Crash investigation and reconstruction continues. https://t.co/rkucPyIy71 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 18, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)