WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Route 1 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car before 4 a.m.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath confirmed that the crash was fatal.

Route 1 was temporarily closed in both directions but has since reopened.

No additional information has been released.

