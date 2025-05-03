READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Reading on Friday night that left one person dead and two others hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Main and Hopkins streets around 10 p.m. determined a Volvo traveling southbound had run a red light and slammed into a Ford Fusion, which hit a Toyota Rav4 and an Audi Q7, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark and Deputy Chief Christine Amendola.

The driver of the Volvo and a passenger from the RAV4 were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Reading Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Accident Reconstruction Section (CARS).

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

