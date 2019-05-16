Police investigating deadly crash that killed 2 in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash Thursday night that claimed the life of two people.

Officers responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Turnpike and Purchase streets about 6:36 p.m. came upon two vehicles that had collided.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to Easton police.

A third person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turnpike Street will be closed while the scene is still active, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

