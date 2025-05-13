BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Boston police responded to Munroe Street around 3 p.m. There, police found a man with a gunshot wound in Horatio Harris Park.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“I immediately called 9-1-1,” said Jack O’Hara, who heard the gunshots.

Jack O’Hara heard the gunshots and called 9-1-1 when he saw the victim lying under a tree.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad. I mean, it’s a lot because you know, one, you see it but, two, it’s sad to think that there’s such neglect for for life,” said O’Hara.

Investigators closed off the street for hours collecting evidence.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to piece it together,” said Bureau of Investigative Services Superintendent, Paul McLaughlin.

Neighbors say the park is usually quiet.

“All you can do is what you can do,” said Charlotte Williams, who lives nearby. “Be good to your neighbors, look our for your neighbors. You see something, let people know.”

“Hopefully people realize it doesn’t need to be this way,” said O’Hara.

