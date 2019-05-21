Police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 95 Millet Street about 8:42 p.m. observed an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)