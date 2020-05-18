BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 45 Bernard St. around noon found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)