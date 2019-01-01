Police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a man in his 30s, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Johnston Road found a man his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, died of his injuries.

A woman who was on the scene told 7News that the shooting happened outside her New Year’s party and a man came into her home and said he had been shot.

Two cars could be seen being towed away from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information as it develops.

