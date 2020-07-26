Police investigating deadly early morning shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired in the area of Sumner and Conrad streets just after 2 a.m. found evidence of a shooting but no victim, officials said.

Officers investigating at the scene received a call for an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds who was dropped off at a local hospital, police said.

The victim police say died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers believe the male was the shot earlier in the area of Sumner and Conrad streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives 617-343-4470.

