Police investigating deadly early morning shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in New Bedford, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 17 Margin St. around 4 a.m. found a male who had been fatally shot inside a multi-family building, according to police. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

