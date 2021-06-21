FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Fall River late Sunday night that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Street determined the driver, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound on President Avenue in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder when his vehicle went airborne at a steep section of the street, crashed into a parked and unoccupied Cadillac, before eventually striking a tree on High Street, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox