FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Fall River late Sunday night that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Street determined the driver, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound on President Avenue in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder when his vehicle went airborne at a steep section of the street, crashed into a parked and unoccupied Cadillac, before eventually striking a tree on High Street, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

