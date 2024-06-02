CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire on Saturday that left a 44-year-old motorcyclist dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at 6:30 p.m. determined Ralph Cummings, 44, had been traveling on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle in a fishtailing fashion and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)