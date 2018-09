HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

State troopers responded to the scene on Main Street after midnight.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

