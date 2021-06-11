MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at St. Mary’s Bank and the Triangle Mall around 6:20 a.m. determined that rider had been traveling southbound on Perimeter Road when they went off the road, according to Manchester police.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

