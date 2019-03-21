Police investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Watertown Wednesday night that left at least one person dead.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Bridge Street about 6:22 p.m. found two damaged SUVs and a car that was flipped over onto its roof. One of the victims, a woman, has died.

“The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Street, lost control for some reason at a high rate of speed, struck the back of the vehicle in front of it, flipped to its side, and flipped into a car traveling the opposite way, and flipped over on its roof,” Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn said.

The driver of one of the other vehicles, a 41-year-old woman, and her three passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Emily Montoya says the driver of the Honda Civic was her 64-year-old aunt Lephong Chong of Waltham.

“She was very hard-working, always busy, always looked out for us, super caring, and such a hard studier,” Montoya said. “Thank goodness (everyone else is) alright. We are very sorry this unfortunate accident occurred. We just want everything to be OK, and we hope they are OK as well.”

Rhonda Gigliotti of Perfection Towing said she heard the crash.

“It sounded like a train accident,” she said.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)