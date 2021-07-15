NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in New Bedford are investigating a deadly crash on Thursday involving a Southeastern Regional Transit Authority bus and a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the area of Mill and County streets, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)