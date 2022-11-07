MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an early-morning tractor-trailer crash that left the driver dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday found a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Ave. and struck a tree, according to police.

The 62-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire, woman who had been driving the truck was killed in the crash. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

