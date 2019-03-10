Police investigating deadly Pawtucket, RI shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Sunday morning.
The incident happened outside of a halfway house where inmates can complete their sentences.
Police say the victim lived there.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)