Police investigating deadly Pelham, NH motorcycle crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Andover, New Hampshire that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

Troopers responding to a reported motorcycle crash on Morrill Hill Road about 6:18 p.m. Wednesday found the bike off the roadway near a group of small trees, according to New Hampshire state police.

The rider, William St. Laurent, 58, of Boscawen, New Hampshire, was taken to Franklin Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Matthew Field at 603-223-4381 or email him at Matthew.Field@dos.nh.gov.

