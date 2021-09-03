SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield on Friday that left a 54-year-old man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Exit 10B around 11 a.m. determined the Springfield man was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero when, for reasons still under investigation, it rolled over and he was ejected, according to state police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This I-91 rollover was determined to me a fatal crash. Please see more on our MSP News Blog:https://t.co/D8yIXcpdo8 https://t.co/Yo6sStHWFu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 3, 2021

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene of a rollover with serious injuries on I-91 SB. I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B and traffic is being diverted to RT 5 South, West Springfield. @MassDOT is on scene. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 3, 2021

